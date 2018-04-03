Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (MMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

MMD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 61,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,483. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from regular the United States Federal income taxes (but which may be includable in taxable income for purpose of the Federal alternative minimum tax).

