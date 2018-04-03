Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd alerts:

Shares of MMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 17,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,552. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/mainstay-definedterm-municipal-opptys-fd-mmd-to-issue-annual-dividend-of-0-09.html.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from regular the United States Federal income taxes (but which may be includable in taxable income for purpose of the Federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.