MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (MMM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. 3M comprises about 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after buying an additional 521,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,309,000 after buying an additional 332,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,379,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,501,619,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,599,000 after buying an additional 318,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,391,000 after acquiring an additional 142,799 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $212.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130,724.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. 3M has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (MMM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/mainstreet-investment-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-3m-mmm.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.