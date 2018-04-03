Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) & EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) Financial Comparison

EQT GP (NYSE: EQGP) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EQT GP and Mammoth Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT GP 0 8 4 0 2.33 Mammoth Energy Services 0 1 9 0 2.90

EQT GP presently has a consensus price target of $31.30, suggesting a potential upside of 35.32%. Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. Given EQT GP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT GP is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

Dividends

EQT GP pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mammoth Energy Services does not pay a dividend. EQT GP pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT GP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of EQT GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT GP and Mammoth Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT GP $834.10 million 7.38 $261.99 million $0.98 23.60 Mammoth Energy Services $691.50 million 2.05 $58.96 million $1.42 22.37

EQT GP has higher revenue and earnings than Mammoth Energy Services. Mammoth Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EQT GP has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EQT GP and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT GP 31.41% 12.52% 7.89% Mammoth Energy Services 8.54% 14.30% 9.44%

Summary

EQT GP beats Mammoth Energy Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings LP owns the general partner interest, incentive distribution rights, and portion of limited partnert interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP. The company was founded in January 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, which include the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment offers drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment, such as mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. The company also other energy services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, and remote accommodation services. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves, government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, and co-operative utilities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

