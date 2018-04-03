Manna Price Reaches $0.0095 (CRYPTO:MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Manna has a total market capitalization of $416,882.00 and $534.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna’s total supply is 10,043,673,073 coins and its circulating supply is 43,673,073 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.grantcoin.org. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

