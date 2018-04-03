MannKind (MNKD) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media stories about MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MannKind earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9092398077992 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Maxim Group lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on MannKind from $3.49 to $2.77 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $274.67, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.91. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 million. research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

