Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Major Shareholder Purchases $24,535.40 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Manor N.V. Forest acquired 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $24,535.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Manor N.V. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Manor N.V. Forest acquired 2,777 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,801.97.

CODA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 22,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,479. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.50% of Coda Octopus Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc designs and manufactures real time three-dimensional (3D) sonar solutions and other products for sale to the subsea, defense, mining and marine sciences markets, among others. In addition, the Company supplies, through its marine engineering businesses, services to prime defense contractors.

