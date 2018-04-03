TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,711 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $90,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

In other news, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $1,172,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,781.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 39,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $4,703,988.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,051. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7,615.18, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

