Manx Telecom (MANX) Cut to Hold at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.81) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 220 ($3.09).

MANX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.51) price target on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 236 ($3.31) price target on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.09) price target on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

LON:MANX remained flat at $GBX 181.50 ($2.55) during mid-day trading on Friday. Manx Telecom has a 12-month low of GBX 172 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 209 ($2.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Manx Telecom’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

