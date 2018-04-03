Peel Hunt Lowers Manx Telecom (MANX) Price Target to GBX 225

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.51) to GBX 225 ($3.16) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 236 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Numis Securities lowered Manx Telecom to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.81) in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Manx Telecom from GBX 220 ($3.09) to GBX 215 ($3.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of LON MANX remained flat at $GBX 181.50 ($2.55) during trading on Tuesday. Manx Telecom has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209 ($2.93).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Manx Telecom’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Manx Telecom Company Profile

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

