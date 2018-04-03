Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News coverage about Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marinus Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.097024736381 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 369,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,238. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher Michael Cashman sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $60,074.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,830.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.03” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/marinus-pharmaceuticals-mrns-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-03.html.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.