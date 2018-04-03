Media headlines about Marketo (NASDAQ:MKTO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marketo earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.2806603768251 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MKTO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. 2,883,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,912. Marketo has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Get Marketo alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marketo (NASDAQ:MKTO) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.20” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/marketo-mkto-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-20-updated-updated.html.

About Marketo

Marketo, Inc is a United States-based provider of a cloud-based Engagement Marketing software platform, which enables organizations to involve in engagement marketing. The Company’s platform offers a range applications across various categories, including Marketing Automation, which helps to organize personalized multi-channel marketing campaigns and workflows; Email Marketing, which provides the ability to tap the insights captured in the Audience Hub to send e-mail messages; Mobile Engagement, which engages customers on their mobile devices; Digital Ads, which allows marketers to focus on behavioral data captured in the Audience Hub for personalized digital advertisements; Web Personalization, which helps in personalizing experiences to engage people; Marketing Analytics; Predictive Content, which discovers Website assets, such as e-books and case studies; Marketing Calendar, and Sales Insight.

Receive News & Ratings for Marketo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.