Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marsh & McLennan Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3168526368143 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.26. 2,157,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,536. The stock has a market cap of $41,924.45, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.27%.

In related news, CEO Julio A. Portalatin sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $893,283.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,125.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $94,977.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,462.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,855 shares of company stock worth $12,395,268. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/marsh-mclennan-companies-mmc-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.