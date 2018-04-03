Ross Stores (ROST) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 4.0% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Ross Stores worth $61,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,539,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,376,000 after purchasing an additional 345,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $3,396,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 8,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $659,481.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,829,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 59,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $4,574,733.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,751 shares of company stock worth $15,084,913 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,799.75, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

