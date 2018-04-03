Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 24,460 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.21% of First Bancorp worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in First Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $83,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $509,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,056.79, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

