Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.70 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in McKesson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,067.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.49. McKesson had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.74.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

