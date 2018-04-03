iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Trimmed by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Simply Money Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Simply Money Advisors now owns 126,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $199.91.

About iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

