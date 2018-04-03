California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,573 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.25.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $630,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.37. The stock had a trading volume of 979,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,682. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $191.09 and a 1 year high of $244.32. The company has a market cap of $13,019.06, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $911.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.30 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

