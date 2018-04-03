Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Share Price

Media headlines about Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marvell Technology Group earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4574394166136 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.52.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,575,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,918. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10,426.50, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $36,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/marvell-technology-group-mrvl-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.