Masco Corp (MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to report sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,000.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Masco stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Masco has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13,027.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $234,975.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 82,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $3,547,045.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,102 shares in the company, valued at $29,684,254.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,150 shares of company stock worth $4,462,062 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Masco by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,663,000 after buying an additional 763,078 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,529,000 after buying an additional 1,056,570 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Masco by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,489,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,478,000 after buying an additional 1,577,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,794,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,121,000 after buying an additional 114,239 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

