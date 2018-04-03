Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to post sales of $516.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.43 million and the highest is $533.00 million. Masonite International posted sales of $487.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $516.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masonite International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Masonite International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 229,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,661. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,724.79, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.25.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

