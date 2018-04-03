Pier Capital LLC Sells 3,243 Shares of MasTec (MTZ)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MasTec worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after buying an additional 75,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 380,880 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 131,468 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 147,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 73.0% during the third quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 940,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 396,847 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. MasTec has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3,896.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $1,376,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $743,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,214 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Barclays began coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised MasTec to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company, which engages in designing, building, installing, and maintaining infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions; Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, and maintenance of communications infrastructure primarily related to wireless and wire line communications and install to the home, and to a lesser extent, infrastructure for electrical utilities.

