River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Mastercard (MA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184,160.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/mastercard-ma-holdings-raised-by-river-wealth-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.