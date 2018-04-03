Mastercard (MA) Shares Bought by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.1% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The company has a market cap of $184,160.44, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

