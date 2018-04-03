Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) and Mateon Therapeutics (MATN) Head to Head Comparison

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: WINT) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -1,205.47% N/A -345.52% Mateon Therapeutics N/A -210.82% -175.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $2.04 million 4.80 -$39.49 million N/A N/A Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.65 million ($0.51) -0.49

Mateon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windtree Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Windtree Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mateon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.

