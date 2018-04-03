Matryx 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.32 Million (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar. Matryx has a total market cap of $13.84 million and $3.32 million worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008041 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, RightBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00711552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00187956 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039187 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00030553 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai.

Buying and Selling Matryx

Matryx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC and Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

