Matthew A. Lipson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stamps.com (STMP) Stock

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Matthew A. Lipson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $1,993,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.02. The company had a trading volume of 165,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Stamps.com has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $233.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3,530.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.26 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

