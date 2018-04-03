Maverick Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 55.8% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $6,762.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, RightBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003139 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00708705 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00174181 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to buy Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.