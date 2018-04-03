MaxCoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0330 on Major Exchanges

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. MaxCoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $7,752.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MaxCoin has traded up 107.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MaxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MaxCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.92 or 0.04568740 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030002 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00621878 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00077242 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00056452 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032426 BTC.

About MaxCoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for MaxCoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MaxCoin Coin Trading

MaxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase MaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaxCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.