Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) PT Set at $3.00 by Maxim Group

Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been assigned a $3.00 price objective by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 246.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 453,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,240. The stock has a market cap of $24.60, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.73. Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Gr stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Interpace Diagnostics Gr as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Gr

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

