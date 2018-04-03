McDermott International (MDR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have $7.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McDermott International's broad product portfolio, strong geographical footprint, good market position and its strong relationship with national oil companies provides a significant cushion against the downside risks inherent in its business. Despite the volatility in the commodity pricing environment, the company managed to comfortably beat the earnings expectations in the fourth quarter on the back of solid project execution. Further, McDermott's $6 billion impending merger deal with Chicago Bridge & Iron bode well as it will lead to a fully integrated onshore-offshore company, boosting its growth prospects and lead to cost efficiencies. Among other positives, McDermott's robust backlog reflects steady demand from the customers. Consequently, we think McDermott offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as a preferred energy equipment supplier to own now.”

MDR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised McDermott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised McDermott International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.80 target price (up from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on McDermott International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

MDR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 2,178,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,232. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,729.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.57 million. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. research analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in McDermott International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in McDermott International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in McDermott International by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in McDermott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in McDermott International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

