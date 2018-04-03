McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,120 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $128.65 and a 52-week high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $124,243.59, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $200.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

