McDonald's (MCD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “McDonald’s has been reporting weak traffic trends in certain major markets for quite some time now due to a slowdown in the economy of these regions. Nevertheless, various sales and digital initiatives undertaken to grow guest counts bode well. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the past seven quarters. Going forward, increased focus on delivery, enhancement of digital capabilities, and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the U.S should drive growth. Shares of the company have also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, given McDonald’s significant international exposure, unfavorable currency and intensifying competition among fast-casual restaurants in the U.S. are concerns. Also, labor costs may continue to hurt margins. The company witnessed downward revision in 2018 earnings estimates over the last 30 days.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $172.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs set a $200.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $191.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.42. 326,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. McDonald's has a 52-week low of $128.65 and a 52-week high of $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $124,243.59, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that McDonald's will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,422,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $677,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,371,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,282,229,000 after buying an additional 3,530,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in McDonald's by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,558,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,628,000 after buying an additional 3,110,669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after buying an additional 1,848,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after buying an additional 1,586,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

