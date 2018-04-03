McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in PepsiCo (PEP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154,932.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

