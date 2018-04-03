Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holdings Reduced by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 79,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $1,972,895.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,236.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $708,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,400.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,080. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,019.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

