Deere & Company (DE) Position Lifted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $44,128,101.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,169,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total transaction of $2,518,559.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,089 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,481.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,397 shares of company stock worth $62,811,005. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Deere & Company has a one year low of $107.04 and a one year high of $175.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50,290.73, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

