Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,316,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,757 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,088.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,800 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,759,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,030,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 605,494 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 572,019 shares during the period.

In other Michaels Companies news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,585.89, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

