Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (PSA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 125,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 465,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total transaction of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $179.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $213.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group set a $199.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.47.

PSA stock opened at $199.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34,910.94, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $232.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.46 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 51.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

