Investec Lowers Mears Group (MER) Price Target to GBX 385

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its target price reduced by Investec from GBX 460 ($6.46) to GBX 385 ($5.40) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MER. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Mears Group from GBX 525 ($7.37) to GBX 480 ($6.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of MER stock remained flat at $GBX 332 ($4.66) on Tuesday. Mears Group has a 12-month low of GBX 357.50 ($5.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.50 ($7.49).

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

