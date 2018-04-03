Medical Facilities Corp (DR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:DR traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,536. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$11.14 and a 52 week high of C$18.96.

DR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.85.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns interests in over six entities (the Centers), approximately five of which either own a specialty surgical hospital (SSH) or an ambulatory surgery center (ASC). The Company’s Centers offer facilities, such as staff, surgical materials and supplies, and other support necessary for scheduled surgical, pain management, imaging and diagnostic procedures.

