MediGene (MDG1) PT Set at €13.00 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MDG1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($15.43) target price on MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on MediGene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of ETR MDG1 opened at €14.45 ($17.84) on Friday. MediGene has a one year low of €8.53 ($10.53) and a one year high of €19.27 ($23.79).

MediGene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

