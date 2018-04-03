Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Receives $9.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDWD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mediwound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mediwound in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mediwound in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mediwound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mediwound stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $4.70. 57,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,006. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutics products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s product, NexoBrid, is indicated for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

