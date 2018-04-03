MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) has been given a $58.00 price target by Jefferies Group in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.69.

MEDNAX stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 811,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,217.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.23. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $910.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $175,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $103,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

