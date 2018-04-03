Medtronic (MDT) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Medtronic to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $29.71 billion $4.03 billion 17.03 Medtronic Competitors $1.15 billion $124.72 million -19.80

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Medtronic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 9.44% 12.65% 6.58% Medtronic Competitors -207.45% 32.88% -13.47%

Volatility & Risk

Medtronic has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medtronic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 6 15 0 2.71 Medtronic Competitors 147 434 966 25 2.55

Medtronic currently has a consensus target price of $91.03, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Medtronic’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Medtronic pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 70.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Summary

Medtronic beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment includes Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Coronary & Structural Heart and Aortic & Peripheral Vascula. Its Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment includes Surgical Solutions and Patient Monitoring and Recovery. Its Restorative Therapies Group segment includes Spine, Neuromodulation, Surgical Technologies and Neurovascular. Its Diabetes Group segment includes Intensive Insulin Management, Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies and Diabetes Services & Solutions. The Company’s subsidiaries include Medtronic, Inc. and HeartWare International, Inc.

