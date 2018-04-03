Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Stock Price

News articles about Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Melinta Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.7585120660175 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.80, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.46% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. research analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

In related news, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc purchased 5,777,778 shares of Melinta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $78,000,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide therapeutic solutions. The Company’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the United States food and drug administration (FDA) for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

