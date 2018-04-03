Melon 1-Day Volume Hits $442,761.00 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Melon token can now be bought for about $44.22 or 0.00601012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoDerivatives, Kraken, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, Melon has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market cap of $26.51 million and $442,761.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00710218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00185709 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 749,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,400 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Bittrex, Liqui, CryptoDerivatives and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

