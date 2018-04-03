MEMBERS Trust Co Invests $212,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $90.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a $0.6084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

