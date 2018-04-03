MEMBERS Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,321 Nike (NKE)

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. OTR Global raised shares of Nike to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.88 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $7,941,858.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at $16,940,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,722 shares of company stock worth $24,157,859. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,065. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $108,093.83, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

