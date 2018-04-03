MercadoLibre (MELI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. We note that the company’s consumer-centric approach is the key catalyst. However, increasing investments on consumer acquisition, free shipping and branding is a major concern. Although these investments are likely to drive traffic and conversions on its platform, it is negatively impacting margin expansion. Nevertheless, we note that MercadoLibre commands a dominant position in the Latin American e-commerce market. The company is also benefiting from increasing usage of mobile devices on its platform. Moreover, higher penetration of MercadoPago and MercadoEnvios is driving top-line growth. However, revenue growth has not been enough to outpace rising marketing expenses, which continues to hurt profitability.”

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $335.00 target price on MercadoLibre and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.44.

MELI traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $345.02. 55,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,737.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.23 and a beta of 2.07. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $214.00 and a twelve month high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $436.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 0.99%. research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Dumac Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

