Mercury Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.90 Million (CRYPTO:MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and approximately $49.82 million worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002861 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00705771 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00181910 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038323 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029404 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is not currently possible to purchase Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

